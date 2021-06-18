Advertisement

Joplin man who killed son’s girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A 62-year-old Joplin man who killed his son’s girlfriend during a custody dispute over the couple’s children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Rickey Lamb was sentenced Thursday in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Sarah Tyminski and the wounding of his 37-year-old son, Chris Lamb.

He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, and domestic assault and armed criminal action charges were dropped. Prosecutors said the shooting occurred after Rickey Lamb refused to let the couple see their daughters for a weekend.

After Chris Lamb threatened to take the girls and never let them see their grandparents again, the two men exchanged gunfire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

