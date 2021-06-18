Linn Creek, Mo. 10-year-old gets opportunity of a lifetime to dig up fossils

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A 10-year-old girl received the opportunity of a lifetime to participate in a dinosaur dig with college kids from Westminster.

Mila Krenzel returned from a week in South Dakota where she had the opportunity to participate in something kids her age can only dream of.

”I went on a paleontology dig with a couple college kids to dig up a triceratops,” said Mila.

She was chosen to go on the dig because of her ability to point out a small difference on a fossil she saw.

”I noticed something that wasn’t normal and the professor saw that I could notice that, and he invited me on the dig,” said Mila.

The professor’s name is Dr. David Schmit. Mila said at first she was nervous to be digging along side college kids, but also excited.

”I felt really like I was like I get to hang with the cool college kids and I get to talk to them and work with them and be one of their peers for the day,” said Mila.

Her mom, Christina, said there are few words to describe this experience for her daughter.

”Its not normal first of all for her to experience what she experienced,” said Krenzel.

She said she loves to see her daughter explore a passion.

”She’s not just a kid that loves dinosaurs she has a level of understanding and knowledge that far surpasses mine,” said Krenzel.

Mila was invited to go on the dig next year, she said she can’t wait.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.