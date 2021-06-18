Man shot during domestic dispute in Walnut Grove

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot Friday morning during a domestic dispute at a home in Walnut Grove.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield for treatment and is currently in stable condition, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a home in the 5500 block of Highway JJ around 5:37 a.m. over a domestic disturbance. Deputies found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns to the public.

No names have been released in the investigation. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and says “all parties involved have been identified and are cooperating with law enforcement.”

