Advertisement

Man shot during domestic dispute in Walnut Grove

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot Friday morning during a domestic dispute at a home in Walnut Grove.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield for treatment and is currently in stable condition, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a home in the 5500 block of Highway JJ around 5:37 a.m. over a domestic disturbance. Deputies found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. 

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns to the public.

No names have been released in the investigation. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and says “all parties involved have been identified and are cooperating with law enforcement.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Intense heat across the Ozarks today

Latest News

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final...
Marionville man admits to threatening Mo. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver after Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Local 10 year old participates in a Dino Dig
Local 10 year old participates in a Dino Dig
Hay farmers in Rogersville make most of the hot weather.
Hay farmers in Rogersville make most of the hot weather
Mila participates in a dig
Linn Creek, Mo. 10-year-old gets opportunity of a lifetime to dig up fossils