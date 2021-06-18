Advertisement

Marionville man admits to threatening Mo. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final...
FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Rep. Cleaver says he was surprised by the backlash against how he ended his prayer that opened the new session of the U.S. House on Sunday. Cleaver concluded the prayer with the words, "Amen and A-woman," which he said was a pun meant to honor the record number of women serving in Congress this session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 63-year-old southwest Missouri man has admitted that he threatened congressmen from Missouri and Tennessee.

Federal prosecutors say Kenneth Hubert of Marionville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of threatening to assault a U.S. official.

He admitted calling U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection and saying the congressmen should have a noose around his neck. Hubert also admitted calling U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee in May 2019 and also threatening him with a noose.

Hurbert said he made the threats because he was upset with comments the two congressmen had made.

