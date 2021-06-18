WATCH LIVE: Mercy to announce plan for influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders from Mercy Hospital in Springfield will discuss plans to care for an influx of COVID-19 and other emergent patients.

Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, will speak on the hospital’s plans. Check back for a live stream of the news conference around 6 p.m.

Health officials say the faster-spreading Delta variant has led to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout southwest Missouri. Kendra Findley, a health investigator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says the increasing cases and random testing of virus samples have confirmed the more infectious variant is spreading quickly.

Earlier in the day, CoxHealth that COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities throughout Missouri if hospitalizations continue to surge.

