WATCH LIVE: Mercy to announce plan for influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield

Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders from Mercy Hospital in Springfield will discuss plans to care for an influx of COVID-19 and other emergent patients.

Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, will speak on the hospital’s plans. Check back for a live stream of the news conference around 6 p.m.

Health officials say the faster-spreading Delta variant has led to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout southwest Missouri. Kendra Findley, a health investigator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says the increasing cases and random testing of virus samples have confirmed the more infectious variant is spreading quickly.

Earlier in the day, CoxHealth that COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities throughout Missouri if hospitalizations continue to surge.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

