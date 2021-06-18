Advertisement

Missouri state workers given day off for Juneteenth

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Missouri state offices will be closed Friday in honor of Juneteenth, a new national holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The Missouri Office of Administration announced the closures Thursday, after President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The new holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War was over and they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

