Motorcyclist hurt after crash near Grant and Grand in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash near Grant Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield.

The crash involved a motorcycle and one car and happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist is being sent to a hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how exactly the crash happened, but investigators say no one was intoxicated.

The scene is clearing up, but there still may be some traffic delays in the area.

