Advertisement

Motorcyclist hurt after crash near Grant and Grand in Springfield

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash near Grant Avenue and Grand Street in...
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash near Grant Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash near Grant Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield.

The crash involved a motorcycle and one car and happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist is being sent to a hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how exactly the crash happened, but investigators say no one was intoxicated.

The scene is clearing up, but there still may be some traffic delays in the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Find Relief from the Heat This Weekend

Latest News

Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
WATCH LIVE: Mercy to announce plan for influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield
The Northview Center at Dolling Park in north Springfield has been closed for 15 months because...
Springfield Park Board’s Northview Center for seniors open again after 15-month pandemic related shutdown
Joplin man who killed son’s girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Find Relief from the Heat This Weekend