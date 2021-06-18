Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police have identified the suspect killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say David Aaron King, a 40, with a last-known address in Pine Bluff, was shot and killed while officers attempted to arrest him. He was a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Neighbors have spoken on how they saw events transpire. They say King did not follow officers requests and had a knife in hand.

”It was a really scary situation,” said Brenda Gerth, who lives in the apartment complex.

“A sheriff’s detective and two Harrison police officers approached the suspect, and upon their approach he brandished a weapon,” said Chris Graddy, Harrison’s Chief of Police.

Rachel Emmons was in the parking lot when the incident occurred.

”The guy was standing on the porch smoking a cigarette, and the cop stated his name and said we just want to talk to you, the guy pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it behind his back,” said Emmons.

It was at this point when things escalated.

”The next thing I know i heard the gun shot,” said Gerth.

Police say there was an immediate threat to those involved.

”And it’s my understanding that an officer was in danger, and obviously, that’s why a shot was fired,” said Chief Graddy.

For neighbors their focus immediately went to safety.

”We went inside, because I had three kids inside that the gun was shot toward. I just wanted to make sure they were okay and to keep them away from the window,” Emmons said.

Meanwhile, officers attended to King, who suffered a bullet wound to his abdomen on the left side, according to eyewitnesses.

”They started putting yellow tape up everywhere, and telling people to stay back,” said Gerth. “I didn’t see him moving at all.“

”People were here, where he was, making sure he was okay. They put a bandage on his gunshot wound and that’s when the EMT’s arrived.”

King was then transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The Harrison Police Department says King was wanted by the Arkansas Board of Parole. He was wanted on charges of kidnapping, property theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Criminal Investigative Division of the Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

