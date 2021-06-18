Advertisement

Rogersville, Mo. driver dies in crash

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash killing a man from Rogersville.

Terry McPherson died in the crash Wednesday night. McPherson died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.

Investigators say he was driving on Johns Ford Road near Rogersville when he lost control his truck. His truck crashed into a tree. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

