Springfield-Greene County Park Board to receive CARES funding, city council to vote at next meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission has allocated all the remaining money from CARES funding with the reserve going to law enforcement around the county and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

However, Springfield City Council will have to vote to approve the park board getting that funding. A majority of the money the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is getting will go toward salaries.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards with the park board says it hired seasonal employees during the pandemic and had existing employees work more hours focused on COVID-19.

”Things like taking temperatures at entrances and also had people working extra hours,” Edwards says. “A lot of extra cleaning going on among our staff and other staff expenses. Anything that was related to the pandemic.”

The Greene County Commissioner’s Office says it approved the funding, but the city council has to vote on it as well, since the park board is also part of the city. CARES grant administrator, Dr. Lyle Foster, says it’s not rare for the money to be used for salaries.

“Their staffing had to be actually involved with COVID related, that’s the key criteria, it had to be COVID related operations or activities,” Dr. Foster says. “If somebody was doing something totally unaffected by COVID, we couldn’t reimburse the businesses for those costs.”

Dr. Foster says the reserve money is now going to county and city entities because the commission wanted to make sure any small businesses or non-profits had access to the money first.

“They were just very insistent,” Dr. Foster says. “We want to make sure that we support our community so that our community’s health comes first. I think that was really remarkable.”

The grant would total $434,045.48. Of that total, $342,850.74 would go towards salaries and $91,194.74 would go to supplies and services.

“It’s extra cleaning supplies,” Edwards says. “It’s extra masks. It’s gloves. It’s protective gear for our workers who are doing cleaning and are interfacing with the public.”

The parks consistently stayed busy throughout the pandemic, which required more cleaning. Although it has a budget through the city, Edwards says it’s a tight budget and by reimbursing for some of these salaries, that money can now be used elsewhere.

“Anything from repairs to improvements to equipment,” Edwards says.

City Council is expected to vote on this bill at its next meeting on June 28th.

