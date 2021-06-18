Springfield health experts warn parents of dangerously hot playgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can’t beat a fun day out at the playground. Mercy Springfield Hospital is reminding you to be cautious, especially with the warm temperatures.

Becky Spain is apart of Safe Kids at Mercy and said the best time to take children to the park is in the morning or evening. She said a good indicator to see if the playground is too hot for your child is to place your hand on the equipment for five seconds.

“It’s not the first thing that pops into our minds that, ‘Hey, you know it’s a hot day’ or ‘the sun has really been out.’ And it’s possible that the surface of that plastic can be hot enough to burn my child,” said Span. “The truth of the matter is is that it is and it can.”

Krisi Causa is a burn doctor at Mercy Springfield Hospital and said if your child were to get burned, place a cool compress on the area, no ice. If it starts to blister they should seek medical attention. Causa said during summer months, these injuries are common, mostly related to kids playing on asphalt or hot surfaces without shoes on. On average, they see about ten a year.

“If they’re less than two years old, their skin is much thinner and it’ll burn faster,” said Spain. “The other thing is that oftentimes you know for adults, if we touch something that’s hot, we jerk back and we react to that. For a small child, they don’t really have that instinct to pull away.”

Spain also recommends to avoid metal playground equipment like slides because they’re more likely to hotter.

