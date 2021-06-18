Advertisement

University of Arkansas chancellor Joe Steinmetz to resign

University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz.
University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz.(University of Arkansas)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The head of the flagship University of Arkansas campus announced Thursday that he would step down, citing the challenge of leading the school in “today’s polarized society.”

University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced his resignation would take effect Friday. His resignation came after the UA Board of Trustees met in executive session but took no action.

“I still strongly believe in the mission of higher education, yet given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today’s polarized society, I need to do what’s best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others,” Steinmetz said in a statement announcing his decision. Steinmetz’s statement did not elaborate.

Steinmetz’s resignation comes after his recommendation last month to move a campus statue of the late Sen. J. William Fulbright in response to complaints about Fulbright’s support of segregationist legislation.

Republican lawmakers during a hearing last week told Steinmetz that such a move would violate a new state law protecting monuments and could result in criminal charges.

Steinmetz has served as the school’s chancellor since January 2016.

The university said in a release that UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt would visit with the campus and the school’s supporters before announcing plans for choosing the next chancellor,

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Intense heat across the Ozarks today

Latest News

Frerichs overjoyed after finishing second at the World Championships at London in 2017.
Ozarks Life: Courtney Frerichs setting her sights at a second Olympic team
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Intense heat across the Ozarks today
Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.
Ex-Fordland, Mo. teacher, bus driver for Springfield-Greene County Park Board facing charges in federal child pornography investigation
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Missouri state workers given day off for Juneteenth
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid follows the first half of an NFL preseason football...
Chiefs wrap up 3-day mandatory minicamp with optimism