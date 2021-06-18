Webster County health leaders report 2 more COVID-19-related deaths; Delta variant cases rising

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County health officials say the county is in the Top 10 list of worse counties in Missouri for COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days.

Webster County Health Unit’s administrator Scott Allen said the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading is a cause for this.

“We’re hearing is, as scientists really get to know this variant better is that it spreads more rapidly more widely, if you will. So the initial virus spread, if you were to get infected, you might infect two more people, these different variants, that number goes up,” said Allen. “Talking to folks who have been infected, is that it really hangs on for a whole lot longer with their life. Plus, that’s what is being attributed to this uptick in hospitalizations, as well.”

Health officials in Webster County said in the recent samples taken from sewer-shed in Marshfield, 96% of the COVID-19 virus is the Delta variant.

This week two patients in Webster county died from COVID-19. And since the beginning of June there have been 226 positive cases. This is different from May, as Webster County only had 56 positive cases.

Allen said the increase in cases and deaths can be preventable.

“In my world, right, we have Independence Day coming up and that’s one less family member that’s going to be celebrating Independence Day. That’s one less family member that’s gonna be sitting around the Christmas table this year, that’s one less thing that we’re going to have to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. So for the you know, it’s a terrible loss,” said Allen. “It’s terrible anytime to lose a family member, but really, that the science is telling us this is preventable. There doesn’t need to be death caused by COVID and it’s as simple as getting a vaccine.”

