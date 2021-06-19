Butterfly Festival returns to Springfield, celebrates pollinators for 12th year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends of the Garden’s Butterfly Festival returned to Springfield on Saturday, celebrating pollinators for the 12th straight year.

People of all ages were invited to celebrate pollinators and nature in an extraordinary setting at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. The event included a variety of activities, performances and vendors.

The festivities included an up-close look at the butterfly and moth life cycles, gardening activities and various performances.

Friends of the Garden has partnered with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Master Gardeners of Greene County to make the event possible. The Butterfly Festival is also made possible by generous community sponsors: The Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and the City of Springfield Environmental Services.

