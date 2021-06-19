Advertisement

Cardinals-Braves rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, prepares his throw to first base to complete a double play...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, prepares his throw to first base to complete a double play after making the out on St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Cardinals' Nolan Arenado was out at first base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals’ game at the Atlanta Braves on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA) and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63) are scheduled to start the opener. Wainwright is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Braves. Smyly will face St. Louis for the second time in his career.

Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 3.72) is slated to pitch the nightcap for the Cardinals. Atlanta’s starter was unclear.

The three-time defending NL East champion Braves won the first two games of the series and began the day 5½ games back in the division.

St. Louis began the day four games back in the NL Central. The Cardinals have lost five straight and eight of nine on the road.

