City bus, three other cars involved in Saturday morning crash in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is seriously hurt after a crash involving a city bus and three other cars Saturday morning in central Springfield.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East St. Louis Street and National Avenue.

Police say a bus was heading eastbound on St. Louis Street while a driver was heading southbound on National Avenue. The car driver ran a red light and struck a bus, police say.

Upon impact, the car that hit the bus spun out and hit a second car. During that same time, a bike rack on the bus struck a different car. In total, three cars and one bus were damaged in the crash.

Police say there were a few minor injuries, but none are considered life-threatening. One child involved in the crash was sent to hospital as precaution. It’s unknown how many people were inside the four vehicles involved in the crash

Investigators say there was nothing suspicious behind the crash. Police say the first driver who hit the bus has been ticketed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

