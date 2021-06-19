COOKIES IN A CAR: National Weather Service uses Missouri’s heat to bake tasty treats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians have endured quite a stretch of hot weather recently, so much that the National Weather Service took to social media Friday to show the impact of the heat.

NWS took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip cookies inside of a hot car.

With temperatures pushing triple digits throughout the day, and even warmer heat indices in some parts of Missouri, NWS began the experiment Friday afternoon in the Kansas City region.

When the project started, the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees. The car’s internal temperature reached 116 degrees in just a matter of five minutes.

Stay tuned!!!



We are conducting experiments today to show just how hot your car can get. We will post a video this afternoon.



By the way, it’s only 88 outside and the car is already 116 after just 5 minutes! Check the back seat and never leave kids or pets in hot cars! pic.twitter.com/ldRx2iuLAY — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 18, 2021

According to NWS, in just half an hour, the car’s internal temperature reached 129 degrees.

A timelapse video shared by NWS via Twitter showed that the car eventually reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees. As the car’s internal temperature increased, the cookie dough warmed up. The experiment ended with a fresh batch of cookies after several hours.

By the way… here is the finished product pic.twitter.com/NhRpi8lb9H — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 18, 2021

Throughout the experiment, NWS reminded viewers via Twitter about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

“Did you know that on average, 38 children die in a hot car every year? 1 death has already occurred in 2021. Let’s spread awareness and save lives!”

“Did you know that heat is the number 1 weather related killer? On average 134 die each year due to heat.”

“Remember every hot car death is preventable! Help us spread awareness and always remember.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.