Crews respond to boat fire at Table Rock Lake near Cape Fair

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon at Table Rock Lake near Cape Fair, Missouri.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reports a fire broke out near the engine of a boat around 4:41 p.m.

Crews believe two people were in the boat when it caught on fire. No injuries have been reported from the boat fire, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

The fire is out as of 5 p.m. Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

