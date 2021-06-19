Advertisement

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows emergency personnel at the scene of a mass casualty incident near Downtown 9 in Show Low, Ariz., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Police say a driver in a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town, northeast of Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also has been hospitalized in critical condition.(Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said.

Six people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix, police said. Helmets, shoes and crumpled and broken bicycles were strewn across the street after the crash, and a tire was wedged into the grill of the truck, which had damage to its top and sides and a bullet hole in a window.

Two other people went to a hospital themselves, city spokeswoman Grace Payne said, and one of the severely injured was later flown by medical helicopter to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, also was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“We don’t know the motivation,” Payne told The Associated Press. “We know he fled the scene.”

Police said a Ford pickup truck struck the bicyclists about 7:25 a.m. in downtown Show Low during the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff race, then fled. Officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot, authorities said.

Payne said the driver did not comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released. Neither were the identities of the suspect and victims.

Officials said the race had 270 participants.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said in a statement.

The Navajo County sheriff’s office and Arizona Department of Public Safety were helping investigate. U.S. 60, the main street in the town tucked in the White Mountains, was closed in the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth ICU
Hospitalizations surging at Cox South, officials warn some COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities
Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.
Feds arrest Greene County man in federal child pornography investigation
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Craig McCoy addressed Mercy's response to an influx of COVID-19 and other emergent patients in...
WATCH: Mercy addresses influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield
Hot on Father's Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and dry again for Father’s Day

Latest News

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese
Crews respond to boat fire at Table Rock Lake near Cape Fair
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ new cases
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says