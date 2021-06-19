Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot for Father’s Day, rain tomorrow

Showers and storms likely late Sunday night into Monday along with much cooler temperatures
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Yesterday’s temperature didn’t make it above 89 degrees in Springfield which broke our 6-day streak of temperatures hitting 90. Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday. Highs in the afternoon will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the winds picking up it will bring more moisture into the area and lead to some humidity.

Hot for Father's Day
(KYTV)

As a cold front starts to advance south into Missouri today there is potential for some strong thunderstorms to form north of the hwy-54 corridor late tonight. These have some instability to work with and could be on the marginally severe side. These storms will weaken as they dip southeastward tonight.

Cold front arrives Monday
(KYTV)

Showers and thunderstorms will be the story into Monday morning as the front advances through. There is some potential for re-intensification of storms Monday for areas to the southeast but this will depend on how quickly the front moves through. Accumulations for the rainfall will be between a quarter to a half of an inch, with some areas receiving as much as an inch of rain.

Rainfall accumulations for Monday
(KYTV)

As the cold front moves, it will lead to dropping temperatures throughout the day. While the high-temperature tomorrow is in the upper 70s and low 80s, this will occur at the front end of the day. Expect a dropping afternoon temperature.

It stays cool for the first half of the week because of the front. Things slowly start to rebound Thursday back to the 90s as high pressure builds.With rain chances and thunderstorm potential for next Friday you can expect another lowering of temperatures to the 80s by the end of the week.

