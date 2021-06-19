FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak will soon come to an end

While the humidity won’t be as bad as yesterday, we still have some hot temperatures in place for the afternoon. Temperatures will range between the lower and mid-90s through the afternoon under mainly clear skies. A light breeze will blow at times.

Hot again today with slightly lower humidity (KYTV)

Because of the lower humidity the heat index won’t be as hot. Areas closer to central Missouri need to be prepared for it to feel like the upper-90s, but heat index values decrease as you head south. No heat advisories are planned for today.

Can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms across the northern Ozarks this afternoon. Watch carefully as a few of these storms, if they develop, could be on the stronger end.

Tonight, the temperatures are in the 70s again with mainly clear skies.

Father’s Day is another hot one with temperatures, humidity, and sky conditions very similar to today.

Father's Day will feel toasty (KYTV)

Tracking a cold front to move through late Sunday and into Monday which will break our hot streak of 90-degree temps. The front will also move in showers and thunderstorms, more widespread, as we had through the day Monday. Temperatures will sit in the 70s under these rainy conditions. If the atmosphere can build some instability, we could see some strong or perhaps severe thunderstorms Monday. Especially for areas in southeast Missouri.

Cold front and rain arrives Monday (KYTV)

Tuesday looks nice as well with temperatures in the 80s behind the front. This cooler air doesn’t last long. By Wednesday we’re back in the mid-80s and Thursday we’ll be pushing 90 degrees again. Rain and thunderstorm chances exists for Thursday.

TROPICS UPDATE

Tropical Storm Claudette developed this morning in the Gulf making it the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is also the first landfalling storm in the U.S. this year. Claudette made landfall around 4 a.m. Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding across the coastal areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Yesterday parts of Louisiana already were hit by 9 inches rain which led to flooding.

Tonight the storm will weaken as it tracks north and eastward into the Carolinas.