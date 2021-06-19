Juneteenth celebrations, freedom walk set for Saturday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several celebrations and a freedom walk are planned Saturday afternoon in Springfield to celebrate Juneteenth.

An organization known as United Community Change is leading the “Juneteenth Celebration & Freedom Walk” throughout Springfield. at Washington Park. A group will walk from Grant Avenue and Commercial Street toward Washington Park in celebration on Juneteenth.

The walk is expected to begin at noon, while the celebration will stretch through 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

Another celebration is planned from noon to 4 p.m. at Silver Springs Park. The NAACP Springfield Branch is hosting an event called “We Will Not Rest,” which will include food, music and more than 39 booths with engaging activities for all ages. CLICK HERE for more information.

The History Museum on the Square will also hold a presentation Saturday afternoon to explore Springfield’s African American heritage. The event, titled as “Struggle for Statehood,” an African American Heritage Presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fox Theatre. The program is free, but registration is required. CLICK HERE for more information.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing Juneteenth a new federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

