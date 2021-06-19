Advertisement

11 hurt, two critical in church bus/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church bus and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67, near Highway 328.

Miller said the church bus was from Tennessee, but he did not know if the bus was headed to or from a church camp. The vehicle was a commercial vehicle carrying fish, Miller said.

The majority of the people who were injured were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Poplar Bluff and Paragould.

Miller said two people were airlifted in critical condition to LeBonheur and Regional One in Memphis due to their injuries.

All of the people injured in the crash were on the church bus, Miller said.

IDrive Arkansas said all lanes were blocked in the area due to the crash but have now been cleared.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

