Advertisement

Man who killed son’s girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A 62-year-old Joplin man who killed his son’s girlfriend during a custody dispute over the couple’s children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Rickey Lamb was sentenced Thursday in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Sarah Tyminski and the wounding of his 37-year-old son, Chris Lamb. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, and domestic assault and armed criminal action charges were dropped.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred after Rickey Lamb refused to let the couple see their daughters for a weekend. After Chris Lamb threatened to take the girls and never let them see their grandparents again, the two men exchanged gunfire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth ICU
Hospitalizations surging at Cox South, officials warn some COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.
Feds arrest Greene County man in federal child pornography investigation
Craig McCoy addressed Mercy's response to an influx of COVID-19 and other emergent patients in...
WATCH: Mercy addresses influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide

Latest News

Hot again today with slightly lower humidity
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak will soon come to an end
The Railroad Historical Museum is a free museum located in Grant Beach Park.
Moms and Money: Railroad Historical Museum
Firefighters around the Ozarks battle heat exhaustion while extinguishing fires
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.