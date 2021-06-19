Moms and Money: Railroad Historical Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On a hot day in June, we’re greeted by volunteer Richard Aitken at the gate to the Railroad Historical Museum in Grant Beach Park. Nestled back behind the water park area, it’s hard to miss four train cars parked near by.

“They are going to find a history of railroad memorabilia from the early 1800′s 1900′s through today” said Aitken.

Our tour of the museum begins where all journeys do, in the train depot to get our tickets. The depot is a recreation of am 1890′s style depot that was located in Elsinore, MO.

“We have tickets, teletype machine, telegraph that we use, that people can send messages back and forth. Just a treasure trove of things train enthusiasts love” said Aitken.

We go past the train wheels that weigh one ton each on the #4524 locomotive, that once traveled the nation for the Frisco line from St. Louis to San Francisco.

“The reason for preserving it is that, just the history of Springfield. A lot of people don’t realize that at one time there used to be two Springfields” said Aitken.

We get to pass through the baggage, passenger and dining cars, all filled to the brim with mementos from the Frisco Line’s time in from 1876 through the 1980.

“This is so important because, at one time the City was talking about scrapping the train because it had been vandalized and everything and Max Jan came in and said “”Let’s start a museum”” and it was all his work” said Aitken.

According to Aitken, the Museum has stayed on track because of the passion of it’s volunteers.

“Well most of the people that volunteer here are former railroad employees, they worked somewhere in the railroad, which helps us give more history. I’ve learned so much from the people that are around here, some of the rich stories” said Aitken.

The Railroad Historical Museum is open every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum can be rented out for birthday parties for a flat $40 dollar fee. They are also looking for more volunteers. To learn more click here.

