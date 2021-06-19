Advertisement

Nixa introduces large trash pickup program

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa has launched a new program for residents to leave one large trash item at their curb each week, in addition to their normal trash collection.

Republic Services will soon start picking up one large item to discard from residential households throughout the year. This change comes after the Nixa City Council voted earlier this week to amend the trash service agreement between the City of Nixa and Republic Services of the Ozarks.

Through the program, residents are allowed to leave one large item at the curb each week during their normal scheduled trash pick-up.

Acceptable items include:

  • Furniture (indoor or outdoor including couches, tables, chairs, tv stands, etc.)
  • Bed frame
  • Mattress (must be wrapped in plastic)
  • Toilet/vanity
  • Hand tools
  • Electric power tools
  • Weed eaters & gas-powered tools (must be drained of all fuel and oil)
  • Boxes
  • Dresser
  • TV/monitor
  • Outdoor toys
  • Bicycle
  • Microwave oven
  • Grill (no propane tank)
  • Or up to 10 additional bags or boxes of waste not to exceed 70 lbs. each

Unacceptable items include:

  • Tires
  • Propane tanks
  • Appliances
  • Construction projects/fence/carpet/decks/etc.
  • Rocks, bricks, concrete
  • Hazardous waste (including paint, oil, aerosol cans, fertilizers, etc.)
  • Brush/limbs/yard waste
  • Bulk liquids
  • Vehicles/large vehicle parts/motors/tires/batteries

Nixa residents may drop off appliances, yard waste, and other recyclables at the Nixa Recycle Center. CLICK HERE for more information recycling center.

If you are a Nixa resident and have hazardous waste to dispose, contact the Springfield Household Chemical Collection Center: 417-864-1904 or 417-864-2000.

