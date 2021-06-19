Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have identified a couple killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon after the plane took off from Neosho, Missouri.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has identified the victims as Kathleen Velazco, a 65-year-old woman, and Antenor Velazco, a 73-year-old man. Both are from Jonesboro, Georgia. The Denver Gazette reports Antenor was a doctor in Georgia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was on approach to an airport in Englewood, Colorado when it hit power lines. The plane crashed and debris sparked a small brush fire.

One dog onboard was also killed in the crash.

