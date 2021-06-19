Advertisement

Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.

Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have identified a couple killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon after the plane took off from Neosho, Missouri.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has identified the victims as Kathleen Velazco, a 65-year-old woman, and Antenor Velazco, a 73-year-old man. Both are from Jonesboro, Georgia. The Denver Gazette reports Antenor was a doctor in Georgia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was on approach to an airport in Englewood, Colorado when it hit power lines. The plane crashed and debris sparked a small brush fire.

One dog onboard was also killed in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Find Relief from the Heat This Weekend

Latest News

Firefighters around the Ozarks battle heat exhaustion while extinguishing fires
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martínez, left, pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr....
Martínez struggles again, Braves beat Cardinals, 9-1
Data includes social security numbers, bank account information, credit card information and...
Quest Diagnostics acquires Mercy’s clinic based labs
Webster County sees two locals die as COVID-19 cases rise
Webster County health leaders report 2 more COVID-19-related deaths; Delta variant cases rising