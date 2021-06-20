Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: MSHP looking for two boys, man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CENTERVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert, looking for two boys and a man last seen early Sunday morning in Reynolds County, Missouri.

Authorities are looking for Carter Baker, 9, and Grant Baker, 7, in addition to Jason Wayne Baker, 43. They were last seen near the city of Centerville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jason Baker is wanted in the investigation. He reportedly shot the children’s mother and left with them in his vehicle and is believed to be armed, according to MSHP.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. around Highway 21 and Highway 72 near Centerville. Jason Baker was last seen with the two children heading southbound on Highway 72.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is seeking a white Chevrolet truck with Missouri license plate number: 0WDV42 in the investigation.

A second vehicle is also wanted in the investigation. MSHP is looking for a cream or ivory 2005 Chevy Tahoe with license plate number UM2W75.

The latest update via Twitter from MSHP:

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

