Benton County, Mo. deputies investigate attempted murder-suicide

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Benton County deputies say a man is hospitalized and a woman is dead after an attempted murder-suicide near Warsaw.

Benton County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving gunfire Friday evening. Investigators say they determined Heather Mathias shot Charles McCormick twice before taking her own life. Investigators say a child was in the home at the time of the shooting, but not involved.

Investigators say McCormick remains hospitalized after surgery.

