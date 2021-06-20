Benton County, Mo. deputies investigate attempted murder-suicide

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Benton County deputies say a man is hospitalized and a woman is dead after an attempted murder-suicide near Warsaw.

Benton County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving gunfire Friday evening. Investigators say they determined Heather Mathias shot Charles McCormick twice before taking her own life. Investigators say a child was in the home at the time of the shooting, but not involved.

Investigators say McCormick remains hospitalized after surgery.

