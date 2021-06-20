Advertisement

Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who disappeared earlier in June as a homicide.

The mother of Cody Garrett, of Columbia, Mo., reported him missing June 6. Investigators say she lost contact after he visited friends in Benton County to do some sport shooting. He never returned home.

Benton County deputies tracked Garrett’s phone to his car in Warsaw. Investigators say bicyclists helped deputies look for Garrett on nearby trails, locating his body a half-a-mile away from his car.

Investigators have not said how he died.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

