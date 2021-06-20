Advertisement

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.(Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver slammed into spectators Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. ... It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public is not in danger.

“A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. “Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to an uprising of LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth ICU
Hospitalizations surging at Cox South, officials warn some COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities
Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.
Feds arrest Greene County man in federal child pornography investigation
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Craig McCoy addressed Mercy's response to an influx of COVID-19 and other emergent patients in...
WATCH: Mercy addresses influx of COVID-19 patients in Springfield
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.

Latest News

The Sertoma Duck Festival in Ozark attracts people from all over southwest Missouri.
Sertoma Duck Festival in Ozark draws large crowd
Lost and Found Grief Center
Lost and Found Grief Center offers tips for those grieving loss this Father’s Day
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, left, is tagged out by Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael...
Dalbec’s 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1
United Community Change led the “Juneteenth celebration and freedom walk” in Springfield.
Springfield celebrates Juneteenth with freedom walk; organizer discusses turnout and impact of new federal holiday