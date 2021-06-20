Advertisement

Five Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Okla. (AP) - Five northwest Arkansas residents, including two teenagers, were killed in a head-on collision in eastern Oklahoma near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The five died Friday in the collision on State Highway 112 near Cameron, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

The victims are identified as Charles Drushal, 76, and Jill Drushal, 53, both of Fort Smith, Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood, a 15-year-old girl from Fort Smith and a 15-year-old boy from Greenwood.

The names of the teenagers were not released.

The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driven northbound by Charles Drushal crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by the 15-year-old from Greenwood and carrying Gamble as a passenger, the OHP report said.

The 15-year-old girl and Jill Drushal were passengers in the vehicle driven by Charles Drushal, according to the OHP.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Assistant Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Philip Dupuis
Suburban St. Louis police chief resigns over Missouri’s new gun law
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.
City bus, three other cars involved in Saturday morning crash in Springfield
Authorities in rural southeast Missouri aren’t amused after deputies and firefighters rushed to...
‘Disturbing and unnecessary’ : Authorities alerted to fake body in southeast Missouri ditch

Latest News

Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail
Webster County man accused of killing wife with hammer, stuffing her body in freezer in 2015 returns to court Monday
Hearing set for Monday over Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright works against the Atlanta Braves in the first...
Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener
Rainy start to the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and much cooler on Monday