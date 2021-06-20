Lost and Found Grief Center offers tips for those grieving loss this Father’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Father’s Day is Sunday, and some people may be grieving the loss of a loved one for the first time this year.

Lost and Found program coordinator, Ethan Potter, also lost his father 11 years ago. Potter says doing activities you used to do with your father can provide a connection, which can be really helpful.

“I wanna do something to honor dad by cooking his favorite meal or doing his favorite hobby,” Potter says. “Maybe it’s visiting the grave site or memorial or something like that.”

But Potter says it’s also okay if you just aren’t ready for that yet. He says it’s important to advocate for yourself and express your feelings if you aren’t ready to talk about memories of your father.

“It’s okay to say, ‘I really appreciate the thoughtful story, but I just can’t hear that right now,’” Potter says. “Maybe you can write that down and we can talk about that later.”

Becca Faulkenberry lost her husband over two years ago. She says the holiday is always tough for her.

“Going down the grocery store aisles we have to walk past all the gift baskets for dad and all the cards for dad. I I wish we could pick one out,” Faulkenberry says.

On Father’s Day, Faulkenberry and her daughter Harper spend the day with his family, reminiscing about times they all had together.

“Getting together with his family has definitely helped us a lot,” Faulkenberry says. “It feels like home when we’re with them.”

Potter says it can be helpful to unplug from social media for the day, avoiding seeing posts from other people with their dads.

“Of course, I’m happy for my friends who still have their dads in their lives. But for me, I have to take a break,” Potter says.

Take the day one step at a time. For people with young kids, Faulkenberry says she tries to keep her husbands memory alive by sharing stories with her daughter.

“She doesn’t necessarily understand everything yet,” Faulkenberry says. “All I can do is remind her of the times with her dad. I can show her pictures and videos about all the memories we have.”

Potter says it’s important to also check in on fathers who lost their children because the holiday can be really hard for them as well.

