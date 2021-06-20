Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Assistant Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Philip Dupuis
Suburban St. Louis police chief resigns over Missouri’s new gun law
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.
City bus, three other cars involved in Saturday morning crash in Springfield
CoxHealth could start diverting COVID-19 patients as cases surge, Mercy Hospital intends to keep all patients in Springfield

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, “likely” due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
generic
Benton County, Mo. deputies investigate attempted murder-suicide
Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide
Hot for father's day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot for Father’s Day, rain tomorrow