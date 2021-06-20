Springfield celebrates Juneteenth with freedom walk; organizer discusses turnout and impact of new federal holiday

SPRINGFIELD (KY3) - United Community Change led the “Juneteenth Celebration and Freedom Walk” on Saturday throughout Springfield.

Groups walked from Grant Avenue and Commercial Street toward Washington Park in celebration on Juneteenth.

The President of the United Community Change, Mia Jones says she was excited that everything came together and that the community came out.

“The entire community is coming out to spread diversity and inclusion in our community. We are just having a really good time also introducing United Community change as the organization itself and our board members,” Jones said.

Mia Jones told us all of the hard work paid off to promote their main message as an organization.

“We want people to actually come together and to be physically present. We want to support one another and create events that bring people close enough to one another and ways we can communicate together,” said Jones.

Mia Jones’ father expressed how proud he was of her and told us why Juneteenth and the United Community Change organization is so important to him.

“I am so proud of my daughter and all of her hard work. Right now, we all need one another and we all need to help one another. The major thing that God wants us to do love thy neighbor.” said Jones.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing Juneteenth a new federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

