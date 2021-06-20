Springfield outdoor and sporting goods stores stay busy over Father’s Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trails, lakes, and golf courses aren’t the only busy spots on Father’s Day. Outdoor and sporting goods stores also see an uptick in the holiday foot traffic.

Pete Duchrow with Bass Pro Shops said it’s because fathers typically love outdoor and sports activities, so it’s usually a one-stop-shop location.

“We’re expecting a lot of traffic, we just are. It’s a sportsmen store and there’s a lot of sportsmen out there,” explained Duchrow.

He said they’ve noticed a trend of people shopping for dad on the Friday and Saturday of Father’s Day Weekend. However, on Sunday, they’ve noticed lots of dads in the stores, either shopping alone or with their families.

Duchrow explained that during holiday weekends, like Father’s Day, it’s more about the family experience and culture of the store that brings in the heavy foot traffic.

“It’s more about the family,” said Duchrow. “Johnny Morris always talks about how his dad and his mom, John A, and Jeannie, got him into hunting and fishing. That’s part of our culture. That’s kind of how we are and who we are. So we’re just big for families.”

Popular Father’s Day items this year ranged from fishing equipment, kayaks, and summer apparel to pet supplies and hunting gear.

