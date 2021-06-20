Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer hauling vehicles rolls over on I-44 in Rolla, long delays expected

A tractor-trailer hauling multiple vehicles rolled over Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Rolla.
A tractor-trailer hauling multiple vehicles rolled over Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Rolla.(Doolittle Fire Protection District via MoDOT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A tractor-trailer hauling multiple vehicles rolled over Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Rolla.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 186. Investigators say the trailer is blocking both lanes of traffic, however some cars have been able to exit of a nearby ramp.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to clear it up. MoDOT estimates delays could take up to two hours.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Avoid the area of the 186 eastbound exit (Lowe’s exit) in Rolla. It is almost completely blocked by a tractor trailer...

Posted by Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday, June 20, 2021

