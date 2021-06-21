Advertisement

11 people hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus near Hollister, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEAR HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -11 people are recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a shuttle bus Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of the bus turned in front of a car on Highway 86 just before 12:30.

Two passengers on the bus suffered moderate injuries. The other passengers and both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The patrol says the bus passengers are from Branson, while the bus driver is from Holiday Hills, Ark. and the driver of the car is from Ridgedale.

