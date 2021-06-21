Advertisement

Benton County Sheriff investigating 2 separate incidents involving 2 deaths

(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents involving the deaths of two.

”Friday we had a domestic violence situation where the significant other shot her boyfriend and turned a weapon on herself,” said Sheriff Eric Knox.

The man was flown to an area hospital and is alive. Sheriff Knox says there was a 12-year-old girl inside the house at the time of the incident. She was not hurt and is with family.

Neighbors say they aren’t used to seeing police in the neighborhood.

”I can count on one hand in the last 15 years how many times the police have been here,” said Cathy Menninga.

She has lived in the neighborhood for a long time. She says everyone is very close.

”The community is fairly tight-knit, we know each other we call each other if anything is happening or if there are concerns over your property or their property,” said Menninga.

She did not want to speak about the actual incident itself since it is being investigated, but she had one word to describe hearing that something happened.

”Appalled, disbelief that something like that happened in this community,” said Menninga.

A few days before the shooting, a missing man from Columbia was found dead in Benton County. Cody Garrett was discovered on Benton House Avenue. His mother reported him missing June 6.

Sheriff Knox says his team will find out what happened.

”We don’t know the motive, but we will find out,” said Sherif Knox.

In the incident involving Cody Garrett the sheriff said he believes this was an isolated incident.

If you know of any information you are asked to call the Benton County Sheriff Department.

