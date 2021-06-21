Early fireworks in Springfield trigger some with PTSD

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fireworks stands are officially up with everything you need for a big celebration. But not everyone is excited this time of year for the loud explosions, especially when they are unexpected.

Rob Freeman served in the military for 21 years. He was involved in an explosion involving demolitions while working with the U.S. Special Forces. He lost his arm in the incident and several other physical impacts. And while fireworks may just be a loud boom for some, for Freeman and others it’s bigger than that. A simple black cat pop can trigger other things.

“[They sound like a] small arms rifle like an M-16 or they get bigger and sound like an AK-47 sound,” Freeman says.

Some of the bigger ones can be even more triggering.

“They can sound like a grenade,” he adds.

Freeman has worked hard to steady his reaction. But he says the impact can feel longer than a day event for others. Some could experience restlessness for months from loud sounds.

Megan Wolf suffers PTSD from childhood trauma and says she can prepare herself for the Fourth of July. She knows the loud sounds are coming. But over the weekend when people set them off early, it wasn’t so easy to calm down.

“Panic attacks, anxiety attacks, I’ve actually had a full-blown meltdown because I don’t know if it’s coming towards my house or if my house could explode,” says Wolf.

The group Wellness for Warriors says to be mindful of when you are setting them off and know if maybe neighbors close by could be suffering.

“Get to know them and if you are going to have a big fireworks display, talk to them,” Kerry Miller, Co-Founder of Wellness for Warriors says. “You know they might come to join you. But if they don’t know about it, and then all of a sudden here’s all this loud noise, it can trigger them.”

The Veterans Center has resources and groups available for veterans who maybe need some help dealing and coping. You can find those resources by calling 417-891-4988. For help anytime from Wellness for Warriors email at wellnessforwarriors@coxhealth.com.

