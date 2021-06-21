Advertisement

Firefighters rescue person entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson Coaster Sunday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A person suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson Coaster Sunday.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. at the coaster on West State Highway 76. Crews arrived to find the patient underneath a coaster. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours to free the patient. Medical crews airlifted the patient to a Springfield hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

