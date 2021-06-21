Fireworks safety: What you need to know before you light up the sky in SWMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fireworks officially go on sale Sunday in Missouri. Before you make a big purchase, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Independence Day will be here before you know it, and firework stands are all over town. But there are a few things to keep in mind before you decide to light up the sky.

”So you want 90 feet of open area, ideally, for some of the larger mortar shells,” said Andrew Richardson with R&R fireworks. “If something does go incredibly wrong, it doesn’t go into, at, or around someone’s house, that is an important thing. You want to make sure you’re doing it farther away from your house, as well as making sure you’re outside the city limits to obey all Springfield laws.”

In Rogersville, Willard, and Springfield, if you get caught setting off fireworks in restricted areas, you can get fined up to $500 and possibly even jail time. Some cities like Branson, Nixa, Marshfield, and Ozark have set hours that fireworks can be set off.

The next thing you need to keep in mind is making sure kids stay safe.

”You need to keep an eye on them. Even older kids need to have parental supervision when they’re shooting them correctly. Even sparklers with little kids can be a problem because they burn so hot,” said Logan Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Russ Lafferty.

Firefighters recommend giving little kids glow sticks instead of sparklers. That way you can prevent them from getting burned. If you do use sparklers make sure you are wearing closed-toed shoes to prevent stray sparks from burning your feet.

Another thing to keep in mind is farmers are cutting hay, which could lead to a big fire if you aren’t careful.

”It’s getting pretty dry, so people need to watch that ether. Have buckets of water nearby or a garden hose to make sure you can put them out and with the hay fields. It is more of a danger because cut grass after it drys out can burn pretty quick,” said Lafferty.

And make sure you read the directions before lighting any fuses and never hold a lit firework in your hand.

”Roman Candles, it says right on the label, ‘Don’t hold in your hand,’” said Richardson.

