Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wayne Baker, 43, is wanted in an AMBER Alert investigation out of Reynolds County, Mo.
MSHP cancels AMBER Alert after two boys found safe; man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Assistant Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler today with rain ending later this afternoon
A tractor-trailer hauling multiple vehicles rolled over Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Rolla.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer hauling vehicles rolls over on I-44 in Rolla, long delays expected

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler today with rain ending later this afternoon