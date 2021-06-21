Kincaid named University of Arkansas acting chancellor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas system on Monday named an acting chancellor for its flagship campus in Fayetteville after the school’s leader abruptly resigned last week.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt named Bill Kincaid, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville’s managing associate general counsel, as the school’s acting chancellor.

Bobbitt said Kincaid will serve in the acting role for a few weeks. During that time, Bobbitt said he’ll visit with the university’s stakeholders to identify the best person to lead the campus.

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz unexpectedly resigned Thursday, citing the challenge of leading the school in “today’s polarized society.” Steinmetz had served as the school’s chancellor since January 2016.

