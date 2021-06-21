Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The former CVS location at the intersection of Glenstone and Sunshine has been a conveniently located store for many years. Many worry the vacant store has become a homeless camp.

Glenn Kramer went to Missouri State in it’s SMS days and shopped at the store for decades.

”Since it was here as a Katz store in the early 60′s when I was at SMS, it was a good place to shop,” said Kramer.

This former CVS location has been vacant, leaving room or other occupants. The city of Springfield tells KY3 News the Springfield Police Department notified the one known occupant last week they had until Monday, June 21 to vacate the property.

”In the past there was an individual who’d set up camp right in front of the door,” said Kramer.

But this encampment has caused many a lot of concern.

”On the north side of this building somebody has set up a pretty good camp,” he said. “I’ve seen up to four people and dogs.”

Kramer lives in the area and cannot believe how far this situation has gone. He just wants to know who can find a solution.

”Unbelievable that the city will allow this to take place,” said Kramer.

Several business owners want to know the solution too. Several owners shared their frustrations on the issue.

”I do on occasion think we have properties in Springfield that could alleviate some of the homeless,” said Kramer.

But the reality is.

”There is nowhere for anyone to go,” Christie Love of The Connecting Grounds said.

Love works closely with the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness and says the problem is ever growing. Some solutions like Eden Village 1 and 2 have helped with the issue. But the demand is far greater than what Springfield can currently manage.

”We try to do everything we can, but again, we’re really limited because there’s just no legal designated place that people can go,” Love said.

Plus, Love says the issue grows with the coming summer months.

”Really high temperatures are just as dangerous and deadly to our un-sheltered community as those cold temperatures are,” she said.

Meanwhile, many are not surprised that such a prime spot remains vacant.

”I mean how can you sell a property like this when you got four or five dudes homesteading on the side of the building,” said Kramer.

