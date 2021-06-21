Advertisement

Missouri State University’s newest residence hall delayed for another school year

Holland House will feature 400 beds, a dining center and retail space.
Holland House will feature 400 beds, a dining center and retail space.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University must wait another year for opening its latest residence hall after new delays.

The school extended its construction contract for another year. University officials hoped to open Holland House for students in the fall of 2020, more than a year ago. They extended the contract in 2020 too. They hope to open the seven-story building with four stories of parking for the fall 2022 semester.

Bryan Student Housing is behind the project. Owner Bryan Magers confirms the extension of the agreement has been signed, but he didn’t have any time to talk about the reasons for the delay. At last Friday’s board of governors meeting, the university discussed that agreement. The draft agreement sites significant delays in the project due to COVID-19, weather, and challenges with the initial general contractor. It gives a final completion day of no later than May 30 2022, with a closing date on the purchase of July 2, 2022.

Holland House will feature 400 beds, a dining center and retail space.

