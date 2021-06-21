Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wayne Baker, 43, is wanted in an AMBER Alert investigation out of Reynolds County, Mo.
MSHP cancels AMBER Alert after two boys found safe; man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Assistant Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler today with rain ending later this afternoon
A tractor-trailer hauling multiple vehicles rolled over Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Rolla.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer hauling vehicles rolls over on I-44 in Rolla, long delays expected

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler today with rain ending later this afternoon