PICTURES: City crews turn the Tumbler sculpture in downtown Springfield to mark summer

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield celebrated the first day of summer with the traditional turning of the Tumbler sculpture.

Crews rotate the city’s first piece of modern art on the first day of each season. The statue sits in Park Central Square. The city installed it in 1971.

Coffee Ethic hosted its fifth annual “Tumble for Springfield” event to honor its co-founder Tom Billionis. He died in 2016.

