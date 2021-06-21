Police identify Springfield shooting victim who died over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a victim in shooting in north Springfield on June 10 died from his injuries.

Travis Rogers, 44, died in a Springfield hospital on Saturday.

Investigators say Rogers was shot in the 1400 block of North Broadway. Investigators say a park ranger was in the area and heard the gunshots. When the ranger arrived on the scene, he saw several running from the neighborhood and one run inside a house. Police say the shooting suspect escaped.

Detectives asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the twelfth homicide investigated by SPD in 2021.

