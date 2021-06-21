Advertisement

Southwest Missouri missionaries return overseas after COVID-19 paused trips

Missionaries are heading back overseas to serve after the pandemic paused or ended trips.
Missionaries are heading back overseas to serve after the pandemic paused or ended trips.(John Lawson)
By Abbey Taylor
Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Missionaries are heading back overseas to serve after the COVID-19 pandemic paused or ended trips.

Bishop John Lawson with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said missionaries will be following COVID-19 guidelines from whatever country they’re serving in.

Lawson said thousands of missionaries had to cut their trip short last spring or had the option to relocate in the U.S. Those serving in the U.S. were able to stay on their missions, but had to quarantine.

“So slowly and surely,” said Lawson. “I think it’ll be a little while until we’re completely back to the way things were before.”

Members of the Church are eligible for a mission trip to spread the gospel when they turn 18. Men serve for two years while women serve 18 months. A majority of them serve overseas.

“My personal opinion, I think it’s going to be a little while,” said Lawson. “I haven’t heard of missionaries getting reassigned to too many places internationally right now. In our congregation, we have a young man that has been serving in Arizona. He was called to serve in Honduras, but now he’s just barely headed to Honduras.”

Lawson says his daughter just recently left for the Philippines. She was eligible last year, but wanted to wait until restrictions eased up.

